

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Insurer American International Group, Inc.'s (AIG) Chief Executive Officer Brian Duperreault received $43.09 million as payment last year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.



Excluding one-time components, Duperreault earned $14.9 million.



Duperreault, aged 70, had worked for AIG until 1994. He rejoined the company in May 2017 as President and Chief Executive Officer and a director, replacing Peter Hancock, who stepped down under pressure.



Hancock received $24.2 million last year including a $5 million cash award for his service through the transition to the new CEO, the filing noted.



Neither Duperreault nor Hancock received any compensation for service as a director, it noted.



