

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German consumer confidence is set to improve in April, survey data from the market research group GfK showed Wednesday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose unexpectedly by 0.1 point to 10.9 in April. The score was forecast to fall to 10.7.



Both economic and income expectations, as well as propensity to buy, were on the increase again. The economic expectations index gained 0.3 points to 45.9 in March.



The income expectations indicator climbed 1.1 points to 54.9. Based on stable market, consumers expect strong development in income. Moderate inflation in months ahead also supports the assessment.



The propensity to buy index rose 2.8 points to 59.1 in March. Stable economic and income prospects bolstered the tendency to buy.



