

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) said that its Supervisory Board unanimously revoked the appointment of Martin Siebert as member of the Management Board of the company and unanimously appointed Dr. Gunther Wei? (51), the current chairman of the management of the University Hospitals Gie?en and Marburg, as additional member of the Management Board with effect as from 1 May 2018. After internal consultation, the chairman of the Management Board will submit a proposal for the future distribution of responsibilities within the Management Board to the Supervisory Board in a timely manner.



