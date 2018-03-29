

BAD NEUSTADT AN DER SAALE (dpa-AFX) - German hospital operator Rhoen-Klinikum AG (RKKPF.PK) reported Thursday that its fiscal 2017 net consolidated profit declined to 36.7 million euros from 58.6 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization or EBITDA was 97.8 million euros, lower than previous year's 156.9 million euros.



Corporate revenues, however, grew around 3 percent to 1.21 billion euros from last year's 1.18 billion euros. The company said it recorded solid organic growth despite a difficult market environment and regulatory hurdles.



A total of 836,387 patients were treated in the company's hospitals in the past financial year, up 2.8 percent from the previous year.



Looking ahead, CEO Stephan Holzinger said, 'We are very confident that we shall achieve the intended EBITDA range of Euro 117.5 million to Euro 127.5 million for financial year 2018.'



For 2018, the company still expects revenues in the amount of 1.24 billion euros plus/minus 5 percent.



Further, the company said its Board of Management and Supervisory Board shall propose to this year's Annual General Meeting on 6th June 2018 the distribution of a dividend of 0.22 euro per non-par share to the shareholders. This corresponds to a dividend payout ratio of approx. 40 percent.



