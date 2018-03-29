

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lindsay Corporation (LNN) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line rose to $5.98 million, or $0.56 per share. This was up from $5.01 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.0% to $130.34 million. This was up from $124.13 million last year.



Lindsay Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $5.98 Mln. vs. $5.01 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.4% -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 19.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.58 -Revenue (Q2): $130.34 Mln vs. $124.13 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.0%



