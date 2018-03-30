

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Chinese search engine giant Baidu Inc. (BIDU), Thursday said its subsidiary iQIYI Inc. priced its initial public offering at $18.00 per American Depositary Shares.



iQYI offered 125,000,000 ADS, each representing seven Class A Ordinary Shares of iQIYI, in the IPO for a total offering size of $2.25 billion.



The ADSs have been approved for listing on the NASDAQ Global Market and begin trading under the ticker symbol 'IQ.'



The underwriters have been granted an option, exercisable within 30 days from the date of the final prospectus, to purchase up to an additional 18,750,000 ADSs.



Goldman Sachs (Asia) L.L.C., Credit Suisse (USA) LLC and Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering. The co-managers of the offering are China Renaissance Securities (Hong Kong) Limited, Citigroup Global Markets Inc., and UBS Securities LLC.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX