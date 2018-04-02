

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Myriad Genetic Laboratories, Inc., a subsidiary of Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN), announced the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare has granted manufacturing and marketing approval for the company's BRACAnalysis Diagnostic System to be used as a companion diagnostic with the PARP inhibitor, Lynparza.



Lynparza is marketed by AstraZeneca and Merck. AstraZeneca and Merck are seeking approval of Lynparza in Japan for treating patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer.



Gary King, executive vice president of International Operations, said: 'As the only approved test in Japan, we will collaborate with our commercial partners to ensure patients with metastatic breast cancer have broad access to BRACAnalysis and Lynparza, once it is approved.'



