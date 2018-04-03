

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Walmart Inc. (WMT) is in early talks about a deal for closely held PillPack, an online startup that could help grow the retail giant's pharmacy offerings, according to reports citing people familiar with the matter.



The reports said the price being discussed was less than $1 billion. It's not clear if the talks will lead to a deal.



Walmart also has a deal with insurer Humana Inc. to offer co-branded Medicare drug plans. Last week, Bloomberg and others reported that Walmart was discussing a closer partnership or merger with Humana.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX