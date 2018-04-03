

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



to be renamed Catenae Innovation Plc (the 'Company')



Change of Broker



The Company announces that Cornhill Capital has been appointed as the Company's broker with immediate effect.



For further information:



Milestone Group PLC Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Cornhill Capital, Broker Tel: 020 3700 2500 Dan Gee



