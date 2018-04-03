

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced the acquisition of Securus Medical Group, Inc., a privately-held company that has developed a thermal monitoring system for the continuous measurement of esophageal temperature. Boston Scientific has been an investor in Securus since 2016, and the transaction price for the remaining stake not already owned consists of $40 million in cash up-front, as well as up to $10 million in contingent payments based on regulatory achievements and commercial milestones.



Securus Medical Group is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, with offices in Beverly, Massachusetts. Boston Scientific said the transaction is expected to be immaterial to its adjusted and GAAP earnings per share.



The thermal monitoring system developed by Securus Medical Group is an integrated catheter-based probe and imaging system that generates real-time images of the temperature of the esophagus. The latest generation infrared esophageal temperature monitoring system recently received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. FDA, and is expected to be integrated into the Boston Scientific portfolio and commercially available in the U.S. in the first half of 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX