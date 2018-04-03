

Travis Perkins plc ('the Company') was notified on 29 March 2018 of the purchase on 28 March 2018 by the PDMRs named below of ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company ('Investment Shares'), under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Co-Investment Plan, at a price of £12.3698. Matching Awards in relation to the Investment Shares purchased were granted in the form of nil-cost options over the number of shares set out below on 29 March 2018.



The options over these shares will normally vest on 29 March 2021 subject to the satisfaction of performance conditions. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant. In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.



+-----------------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ | | | Number |Beneficial| |Matching Award| | Name | Status | of Investment | interest |% of ISC| | | | |Shares purchased| | | | +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |John |Carter |Director| 15,236| 330,947|<0.1 | 55,403| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Alan |Williams |Director| 11,038| 105,118|<0.1 | 40,138| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Tony |Buffin |Director| 11,773| 167,280|<0.1 | 42,810| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Frank |Elkins |PDMR | 7,706| 27,933|<0.1 | 28,021| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Andrew|Harrison |PDMR | 7,991| 126,324|<0.1 | 29,058| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Carol |Kavanagh |PDMR | 7,263| 202,638|<0.1 | 26,410| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Simon |King |PDMR | 4,014| 25,013|<0.1 | 14,596| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Martin|Meech |PDMR | 7,225| 68,858|<0.1 | 26,272| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Cheryl|Millington|PDMR | 7,618| 23,985|<0.1 | 27,701| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+ |Paul |Tallentire|PDMR | 4,014| 48,287|<0.1 | 14,596| +------+----------+--------+----------------+----------+--------+--------------+



The Company was also notified on 3 April 2018 of the exercise and sale of nil cost options over ordinary shares of 10p each in the Company under the Travis Perkins 2007 Performance Share Plan, Travis Perkins Plc Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Travis Perkins Plc Share Matching Scheme 2014 by PDMRs as set out below:



+--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | | |Number of|Number of| | | | | | | | Number of | shares | shares | |Total | | | | | | shares |exercised|exercised| |Number| | | | | | exercised | under | under |Sale Date | of | Price |Beneficial|% of| | | under |Deferred | Share | |shares| | interest |ISC | | |Performance| Share |Matching | | sold | | | | | |Share Plan | Bonus | Plan | | | | | | | | | Plan | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | John | 20,308| 17,016| 33,447|27/03/2018|33,331|1233.8487p| 368,387|<0.1| |Carter | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | Andrew | 8,228| 3,620| 14,905|27/03/2018|26,753|1233.8487p| 126,324|<0.1| |Harrison| | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | Carol | 8,313| 5,771| 15,709|27/03/2018|14,034|1233.8487p| 218,397|<0.1| |Kavanagh| | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | Tony | 15,940| 0| 25,847|27/03/2018|41,787|1233.8487p| 167,280|<0.1| |Buffin | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+ | Martin | 0| 0| 16,723|27/03/2018|16,723|1233.8487p| 68,858|<0.1| |Meech | | | | | | | | | +--------+-----------+---------+---------+----------+------+----------+----------+----+



The Notification of Dealing Forms for these transactions can be found below.



For further information please contact: Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary 01604 685910



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



Notification of dealing form



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name | 1. John Carter | | | | 2. Alan Williams | | | | 3. Tony Buffin | | | | 4. Frank Elkins | | | | 5. Andrew Harrison | | | | 6. Carol Kavanagh | | | | 7. Simon King | | | | 8. Martin Meech | | | | 9. Cheryl Millington | | | | 10. Paul Tallentire | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status | 1. Chief Executive Officer | | | | 2. Chief Financial Officer | | | | 3. Chief Operating Officer | | | | 4. Divisional CEO Contract Merchanting | | | | Division | | | | 5. Deputy CEO Plumbing & Heating Division | | | | 6. Group Human Resources Director | | | | 7. Managing Director, Wickes | | | | 8. Group Property Director | | | | 9. Chief Digital Officer | | | | 10. CEO General Merchanting Division | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | | |ISIN: GB0007739609 | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code | | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |Share Purchase under the Co-Investment | | | |Plan | +---+--------------------------------+-------------+---------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +-------------+---------------------------+ | | |£12.3698 | 1. 15,236 | | | | | 2. 11,038 | | | | | 3. 11,773 | | | | | 4. 7,706 | | | | | 5. 7,991 | | | | | 6. 7,263 | | | | | 7. 4,014 | | | | | 8. 7,225 | | | | | 9. 7,618 | | | | | 10. 4,014 | +---+--------------------------------+------------++------------+--------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | | +------------+-------------+--------------+ | | |£12.3698 | 1. 15,236|1. £188,466.27| | |-Aggregated volume | | 2. 11,038|2. £136,537.85| | | | | 3. 11,773|3. £145,629.66| | |-Price | | 4. 7,706|4. £ 95,321.68| | | | | 5. 7,991|5. £ 98.847.07| | | | | 6. 7,263|6. £ 89,841.86| | | | | 7. 4,014|7. £ 49,652.38| | | | | 8. 7,225|8. £ 89,371.81| | | | | 9. 7,618|9. £ 94,233.14| | | | | 10. 4,014| 10. £| | | | | | 49,652.38| +---+--------------------------------+------------+-------------+--------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |28 March 2018 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



Notification of Dealing Form



+--+---------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)| | 1. John Carter | | | | 2. Andrew Harrison | | |Name | 3. Carol Kavanagh | | | | 4. Tony Buffin | | | | 5. Martin Meech | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)| | 1. Chief Executive Officer | | | | 2. Divisional CEO Contract Merchanting | | | | Division | | |Position/Status | 3. Group Human Resources Director | | | | 4. Chief Operating Officer | | | | 5. Group Property Director | | | | | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Initial notification/Amendment|Initial Notification | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer | | |or auction monitor | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Name |Travis Perkins plc | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of | | |instrument; (ii) | | |each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where | | |transaction have been | | |conducted | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |a)|Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |b)|Nature of the transaction |Exercise and subsequent sale of options | | | |under the Travis Perkins Performance Share | | | |Plan, Deferred Share Bonus Plan and Co- | | | |Investment Plan | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |c)|Price(s) and volume (s) | | | | +-----------+--------------------------------+ | | |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +-----------+--------------------------------+ | | | | 1. 33,331 | | | | | 2. 26,753 | | | |£12.338487 | 3. 14,034 | | | | | 4. 41,787 | | | | | 5. 16,723 | +--+------------------------------+-----------+--------------------------------+ |d)|Aggregated information | | | | +----------+----------+----------------------+ | | |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | |-Aggregated volume |Price |Volume |Total | | | +----------+----------+----------------------+ | |-Price | | 1. 33,331| 1. £411,254.10 | | | | | 2. 26,753| 2. £330,091.54 | | | |£12.338487| 3. 14,034| 3. £173,158.56 | | | | | 4. 41,787| 4. £515,588.34 | | | | | 5. 16,723| 5. £206,336.52 | +--+------------------------------+----------+----------+----------------------+ |e)|Date of the transaction |27 March 2018 | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+ |f)|Place of the transaction |XLON | +--+------------------------------+--------------------------------------------+



