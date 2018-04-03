

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Disney Cruise Lines ruined a Missouri woman's vacation after she was denied boarding on one of its cruise ships because she was 25 weeks pregnant.



According to the video posted by Emily Jackson on YouTube, she and her family arrived in Miami from St. Louis last week on a flight. Her doctor had allowed her to vacation aboard Disney Magic. However, Disney does not allow women who are more than 24 weeks pregnant to sail out of safety concerns, even if a doctor has given permission.



Disney refunded the family for the cruise. The line said its policy is on its website and in travel documents.



'Forget the policy. That is not my issue. Forget the fact that they did not let me on the ship. We were past that. We just wanted to get our luggage and leave. What our problem was, was how they treated us after that point,' Jackson said in a video posted on her YouTube channel the Jackson Hive.



'I'm mad because of how they treated me and my children. I'm mad because they made my two babies under two wait outside with no water and in the heat, and get red faced. I'm mad about all of those things. Those are all things that I was frustrated with.'



