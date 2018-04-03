

MAPLEWOOD (dpa-AFX) - 3M has recalled 395,000 Scotch Thermal Laminators due to potential burn risk.



The company said the recalled laminators have plastic enclosure that can overheat and pose a burn hazard.



The recall involves Scotch thermal laminators that are white with teal accents. They are used to laminate documents such as artwork and photos. The laminators have 'Scotch' printed on the front. The model number TL901C is printed on a sticker on the bottom of the laminator.



Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled laminators and contact 3M for a full refund, the company said.



3M has received 10 reports of the laminators overheating and causing deformation of the bottom of the plastic enclosures. No injuries have been reported.



The products were sold at J.A. Riollano and Sam's Club stores in Puerto Rico and online at Amazon.com from July 2015 through March 2018 for about $20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX