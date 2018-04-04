

The Company has been notified that the following PDMRs acquired ordinary shares of 10 pence each ('Shares') in the Company on 29 March 2018 in accordance with the Company's Buy As You Earn ('BAYE') scheme.



+-----------------+----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+ |PDMR |Number of Shares |Share Price|Total Holding of shares | | |acquired | |following acquisition | +-----------------+----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+ |Cheryl Millington| 146| £12.36 | 24,131| +-----------------+----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+ |Alan Williams | 1| £12.36 | 105,119| +-----------------+----------------------+-----------+-------------------------+



The Notification of Dealing Form can be found below.



This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



For Further information please contact:



Helen O'Keefe Deputy Company Secretary +44 (0) 1604 685910



Notification of dealing form



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Cheryl Millington | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status |Chief Digital Officer | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |In common with all employees, each | | | |Executive Director and member of the | | | |Executive Committee of the Company may | | | |participate in the Company's Buy As You | | | |Earn scheme by purchasing Partnership | | | |Shares using deductions from pre-tax | | | |salary either monthly or by a one-off | | | |lump sum. | +---+--------------------------------+--------------+--------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +--------------+--------------------------+ | | |£12.36 |146 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------++------------+-------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | |-Aggregated volume +-------------+-------------+-------------+ | |-Price |£12.36 |146 |£1,804.56 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |29 March 2018 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



+---+--------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |1 |Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person | | |closely associated | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Alan Williams | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |2 |Reason for the notification | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Position/Status |Chief Financial Officer | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |b) |Initial |Initial Notification | | |notification/Amendment | | +---+--------------------------+-----------------------------------------------+ |3 |Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction | | |platform, auctioneer or auction monitor | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |a) |Name |Travis Perkins plc | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |b) |LEI |2138001I27OUBAF22K83 | +---+---------------------------+----------------------------------------------+ |4 |Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of| | |instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each| | |place where transaction have been conducted | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |a) |Description of the financial |Ordinary Shares of 10 pence each | | |instrument, | | | |type of instrument | | | |Identification code |ISIN: GB0007739609 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ | b)|Nature of the transaction |In common with all employees, each | | | |Executive Director and member of the | | | |Executive Committee of the Company may | | | |participate in the Company's Buy As You | | | |Earn scheme by purchasing Partnership | | | |Shares using deductions from pre-tax | | | |salary either monthly or by a one-off | | | |lump sum. | +---+--------------------------------+--------------+--------------------------+ |c) |Price(s) and volume (s) |Price(s) |Volume(s) | | | +--------------+--------------------------+ | | |£12.36 |1 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------++------------+-------------+ |d) |Aggregated information |Aggregate |Aggregate |Aggregate | | | |Price |Volume |Total | | |-Aggregated volume +-------------+-------------+-------------+ | |-Price |£12.36 |1 |£12.36 | +---+--------------------------------+-------------+-------------+-------------+ |e) |Date of the transaction |29 March 2018 | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |f) |Place of the transaction |XLON | +---+--------------------------------+-----------------------------------------+



