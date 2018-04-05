

ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ZURVY) said that its shareholders approved all agenda item, at today's Annual General Meeting.



The Shareholders elected Michel Liès as a new member and Chairman of the Board of Directors for a term of office of one year. His appointment follows the previously announced retirement of Tom de Swaan who served for five years as Chairman and for 12 years on the Board. All members of the Board of Directors standing for re-election were re-elected for another one-year term of office.



The shareholders also approved an increased dividend of CHF 18 per share up from CHF 17 per share, Zurich's Management Report, the Annual Financial Statements and all other agenda items.



In an advisory vote, 88.8% of shareholders represented approved the remuneration report 2017. They also approved a maximum total remuneration for the entire Board of Directors in the amount of CHF 4.65 million for the period until the next Annual General Meeting with 97.2% voting in favor. They also voted in favor of a maximum total remuneration of the Executive Committee of CHF 72.20 million for the financial year 2019 with 91.2% in favor. The remuneration reports will continue to be presented to shareholders in an advisory vote in the years to come.



PricewaterhouseCoopers AG, Zurich, was re-elected as auditor for the 2018 financial year.



There were 1,650 shareholders (incl. proxies), representing 73.94 million registered shares or 68.7% of the shares entitled to vote, at the meeting in Zurich.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX