

SUNNYVALE (dpa-AFX) - NetApp, Inc. (NTAP) disclosed in a regulatory filing that its board authorized the company to repurchase an additional $4 billion in shares of its common stock.



The company announced at its Financial Analyst Day its authorization of an increase in the Company's regular quarterly cash dividend from $0.20 to $0.40 per share of common stock. The increase is expected to be effective for the dividend paid in the first quarter of fiscal 2019, subject to declaration by the Board.



