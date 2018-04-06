

MILESTONE GROUP PLC



(the 'Company')



Change of name to Catenae Innovation Plc and Change of Rule 26 website address



The Company is pleased to announce that, as announced on 23 March 2018, the Company has been renamed Catenae Innovation Plc.



Consequently, the Company will have a new TIDM, 'CTEA'.



The Company's AIM Rule 26 website will be found at www.catenaeinnovation.com



For further information:



Catenae Innovation Plc Tel: 020 7929 7826 Tony Sanders



Cairn Financial Advisers LLP, Nominated Adviser Tel: 020 7213 0880 Liam Murray / Jo Turner



Cornhill Capital, Broker Tel: 020 3700 2500 Dan Gee



