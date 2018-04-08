

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - Deutsche Bank (DB) said that its supervisory Board will have a discussion on the bank's Chief Executive officer position on Sunday evening, April 8, 2018. It is planned to take a decision in this context on the same day.



Reports said that at least two key investors have been pushing for Chief Executive Officer John Cryan's ouster, while another has signaled it won't stand in the way if Chairman Paul Achleitner makes such a move. But another major owner is still backing the CEO.



