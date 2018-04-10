The HORNBACH HOLD.ST O.N. stock begins the new trading day at 68.00 Euro! However, the last price before trading start was 68.00 - this is a loss of -0.74 %. The SDAX's stock is currently located at 67.50 and therefore on the monthly basis at -6.64 %. In comparison to the last 12 months the stock price fell -4.93 %. The stock's market capitalization is located at 1,088,000,000 Euro. The company is working in retail.

On 9th October 2017 the stock reached its 52-week high of 82.38 Euro. ... (Gideon Tanner)

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...