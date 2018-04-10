sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

67,00 Euro		-0,50
-0,74 %
WKN: 608340 ISIN: DE0006083405 Ticker-Symbol: HBH 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
SDAX
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
67,01
67,09
13:40
67,10
67,20
13:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HORNBACH HOLDING AG & CO KGAA67,00-0,74 %