

SAN DIEGO (dpa-AFX) - Illumina, Inc. (ILMN) and Loxo Oncology (LOXO) announced a global strategic partnership to develop and commercialize a multi-gene panel for broad tumor profiling, resulting in a distributable, next-generation sequencing based companion diagnostic with a pan-cancer indication. The co-development partnership will seek approval for a version of the Illumina TruSight Tumor 170 as a companion diagnostic for Loxo Oncology's larotrectinib, which targets NTRK gene fusions, and LOXO-292, which targets RET gene alterations, across tumor types.



Illumina will lead regulatory activities related to the Class III plans for NTRK and RET, the Class II plans for the tumor profiling content and CE marking.



