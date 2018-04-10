

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - DHI Group, Inc. (DHX) announced Art Zeile will join the company as Chief Executive Officer, succeeding current CEO Michael Durney, effective Tuesday. Durney will stay on in an advisory capacity through the end of April.



This is part of the CEO transition plan initiated in early November.



Zeile joins DHI with an extensive history in leading technology firms, including those focused on cloud computing, managed data centers and videconferencing services.



Prior to joining DHI, Zeile was the co-founder and CEO of HOSTING, a company delivering secure, compliant and highly available cloud solutions to enterprise customers.



Zeile has raised over $500 million in equity and debt capital and successfully delivered growth strategies for early stage companies, acquisition platforms and turnaround opportunities6



Over the course of his career, Zeile has served on multiple boards, lending him a unique perspective on opportunities for public, and private, companies.



In connection with his employment, Zeile has entered into an employment agreement which provides for, among other things, a grant of 1,750,000 time-based restricted shares of DHI's common stock. He is also entitled to an award of 750,000 performance-based restricted stock units.



