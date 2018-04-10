

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV), a research and development-based biopharmaceutical company in cooperation with Neurocrine Biosciences Inc.(NBIX), announced notification by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration that it requires extended time to review additional information regarding the results of liver function tests provided by AbbVie in connection with its New Drug Application or NDA for elagolix in endometriosis-associated pain. The Prescription Drug User Fee Act or PDUFA date has been extended three months to third-quarter of 2018.



In the fourth-quarter of 2017, the FDA granted priority review for AbbVie's NDA for endometriosis. The FDA grants priority review to medicines it determines have potential to provide significant improvements in the safety and effectiveness of the treatment of a serious disease. If approved, elagolix will be the first new oral medical management treatment option for endometriosis-associated pain in more than a decade.



