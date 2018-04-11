

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PerkinElmer, Inc. (PKI) said that it appointed James Mock as senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective May 1, 2018. Andy Wilson, PerkinElmer's current senior vice president and chief financial officer, who previously announced his retirement from PerkinElmer, will remain with the Company as an advisor for an interim period of time to ensure a smooth transition and integration for Mr. Mock.



Mr. Mock joins PerkinElmer after serving for nearly 20 years in a wide range of financial oversight capacities within General Electric Company (GE). He was most recently vice president, Corporate Audit Staff, where he worked globally across GE's businesses on controllership reviews and operational excellence projects. Prior to that, he served in a number of progressively responsible leadership roles in multifaceted global businesses based in the United States and overseas.



