

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines (MTUAY.PK) announced the company is adding new production and assembly capacities at its facility in Rzeszów, Poland. The number of employees will increase from nearly 800 today to over 1,000 by 2020. The MTU Group's investment in the site so far amounts to 100 million euros, and it is the plan to invest an additional 80 million euros in the next 5 years (2018-2022). According to the company's plans, the new parts of the facility will be up and running no later than the end of 2019.



MTU Aero Engines Polska first started to produce engine components for Germany's leading engine manufacturer back in April 2009. MTU Aero Engines Polska designs and produces components and airfoils for engines of the Airbus A320, the Boeing 787 Dreamliner and 777X, and for business jets such as Cessna or Gulfstream as well as LM6000-series industrial gas turbines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX