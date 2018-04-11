

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch supermarkets and eCommerce company Ahold Delhaize N.V. (ADRND.PK, AHODF.PK) said that it expects to generate almost 5 billion euros in online sales in 2020. By 2020, the company intends to have 50% of its own-brand sales coming from healthier products. It is also making existing own brands healthier.



At the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders, Ahold Delhaize Chief Executive Officer Dick Boer said, 'We are in great shape: The integration of the company is largely complete. Our Better Together strategy is bearing fruit. We are posting outstanding financial results.



Boer said that the company' popular online platforms are still growing fast - in 2017 sales increased by over 20% to 2.8 billion euros, of which 1.2 billion euros came from online food sales.



Dick Boer said, 'our brands sent out no less than 2.5 billion personal offers worldwide. Meanwhile, we continue to invest in personalizing the shopping experience even further. In extra capacity for online platforms like Peapod, bol.com and ah.nl. In the click and collect service of Stop & Shop supported by Peapod, and the new pick-up points for Hannaford To Go.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX