

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Starboard Value LP, a significant shareholder of Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) with beneficial ownership of about 3.8% of the Company's outstanding shares, said that it has filed definitive proxy materials, including a BLUE proxy card, for the election of four highly-qualified director nominees at the Company's 2018 Annual Meeting scheduled to be held on May 15, 2018.



Starboard said it urged shareholders to support real change at Newell by voting the BLUE proxy to elect its diverse slate of four experienced nominees, Pauline Brown, Gerardo Lopez, Bridget Ryan Berman and Robert Steele, at the 2018 Annual Meeting.



