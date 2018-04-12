

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK, GEAGY.PK), a system provider for food processing industry, announced Thursday its preliminary first-quarter results and confirmed its business outlook for the year 2018.



For the first quarter, operating EBITDA, a key earnings metric, is expected to be approximately 65 million euros, lower than previous year's 96 million euros.



Group revenue is likely to rise to around 1.035 billion euros from previous year's 1.004 billion euros. Adverse currency effects add up to approximately 50 million euros.



Order intake is expected to amount to approximately 1.10 billion euros, compared to 1.136 billion euros a year ago. Adverse currency effects total under 60 million euros.



The company noted that following increased order intake levels in the months of January and February, the Business Area Solutions has seen a rather subdued order intake in March.



Looking ahead, GEA Group CEO said, 'We confirm our business outlook for the year 2018. This assessment is based on our solid order backlog as well as the measures already initiated. Apart from focusing our attention more strongly on the product mix, we have already launched initiatives designed to enhance earnings contributions in North America. Furthermore, we will continue to consistently exert cost discipline throughout the current fiscal year. In a challenging environment, the second quarter's order intake will also be essential for achieving our business outlook.'



In March, GEA said it aims to grow fiscal 2018 revenue by between 5 and 6 percent and operating EBITDA margin will probably be between 12.0 and 13.0 percent of revenue.



