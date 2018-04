LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid Plc (NG.L, NGG) announced, for 2017/18, its underlying Group EBIT is expected to be in line with original guidance. Headline Group EBIT is expected to be lower due to the impact of major storms in on the Group's US businesses.



National Grid will publish its preliminary results for 2017/18 on 17 May 2018.



