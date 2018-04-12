

WIESBADEN (dpa-AFX) - The Supervisory Board of Aareal Bank AG (AAALF.PK) has extended the Management Board contract of Hermann Merkens early, appointing him Chairman of the Management Board one year prior to the end of his current term of office. The ordinary re-appointment will be effective 2 April 2019, with his new term of office running until 1 April 2024.



Merkens (51) has been a member of Aareal Bank AG's Management Board since 2003, and has served as CEO since 2015. He also holds the position of Chief Financial Officer.



The Supervisory Board also renewed the contract of Christiane Kunisch-Wolff. Her ordinary re-appointment will be effective 15 March 2019, with her new term of office running until 14 March 2024. Christiane Kunisch-Wolff (51) has been a member of the Management Board since 2016. As Chief Risk Officer, she is responsible for Risk Controlling, as well as for Compliance and Regulatory Affairs.



