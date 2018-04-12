

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Homebuilder Lennar Corp. (LEN, LEN.B) announced that its Board of Directors has elected Stuart Miller, Rick Beckwitt, Jon Jaffe, Bruce Gross and Diane Bessette to new executive positions with the Company.



Miller will continue his leadership role with Lennar as the newly appointed Executive Chairman.



Beckwitt has been elected as the new Chief Executive Officer and to the Board of Directors of Lennar. He will succeed Miller as CEO. He has been the Company's President since 2011.



Jaffe has been elected as the new President and to the Board of Directors of Lennar and will continue as the company's Chief Operating Officer. He will succeed Beckwitt as president.



The Lennar Board of Directors also elected Gross as the new Chief Executive Officer of Lennar Financial Services ('LFS'). He has served as the company's Chief Financial Officer since 1997.



Bessette has been elected as the new Chief Financial Officer of Lennar and will continue as the Company's Treasurer. She will succeed Gross as CFO.



