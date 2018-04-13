

COURBEVOIE (dpa-AFX) - Saint-Gobain (CODGF.PK) announced it has acquired the pharmaceutical business of Micro Hydraulics, an Irish based supplier and manufacturer of single-use fluid handling components and systems in high-performance plastics for high purity applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries.



Saint-Gobain said the acquisition is in line with the Group's strategy to develop new adjacent technological niches in fast-growing markets. Saint-Gobain said the acquisition will strengthen the company's High-Performance Materials Activity, allowing the Group to expand its service and product offering.



