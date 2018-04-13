

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - First Horizon National (FHN) announced earnings for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $90.62 million, or $0.27 per share. This compares with $54.02 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, First Horizon National reported adjusted earnings of $112.09 million or $0.34 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.31 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 42.6% to $437.19 million from $306.65 million last year.



First Horizon National earnings at a glance:



