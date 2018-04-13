

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $1.24 billion, or $2.43 per share. This compares with $1.07 billion, or $1.96 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.43 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.9% to $4.11 billion from $3.88 billion last year.



PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.24 Bln. vs. $1.07 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.43 vs. $1.96 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.43 -Revenue (Q1): $4.11 Bln vs. $3.88 Bln last year.



