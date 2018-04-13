

WALLDORF (dpa-AFX) - SAP SE (SAP) announced Friday that its Supervisory Board extended the contract of service of Stefan Ries for another five years until March 31, 2024 at its ordinary meeting on April 12, 2018.



Ries was appointed as member of the executive board of SAP in April 2016 with a term until 2019.



Ries, member of the executive board, serves as Chief Human Resources Officer and Labor Relations Director.



His areas of responsibility include Human Resources strategy and operations, social partnership, talent and leadership development, rewards and recognition, organizational effectiveness and learning as well as diversity and inclusion.



