

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The average asking price of a house in the United Kingdom was up 0.4 percent on month in April, property tracking website Rightmove said on Monday - coming in at a record 305,732 pounds.



That follows the 1.5 percent spike in March, and it beats the old mark of 304,943 set in July 2017.



By region, prices in the North West jumped 4.3 percent, followed by East Midlands (4.2 percent), Yorkshire (2.7 percent), South West (2.6 percent) and Wales (2.4 percent).



On a yearly basis, house prices gained 1.6 percent after climbing 2.1 percent in the previous month.



