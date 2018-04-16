sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 16.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 575 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,035 Euro		+0,00
+0,29 %
WKN: AB1000 ISIN: GB00B128C026 Ticker-Symbol: AB1 
Aktie:
Branche
Luftfahrt
Aktienmarkt
General Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,035
0,037
11:55
0,035
0,037
11:55
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AIR BERLIN PLC
AIR BERLIN PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AIR BERLIN PLC0,035+0,29 %
PANTAFLIX AG128,00+7,56 %
SFC ENERGY AG8,76+3,55 %