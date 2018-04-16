

LOWELL (dpa-AFX) - JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) reported a profit for its first quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $118.14 million, or $1.07 per share. This compares with $102.70 million, or $0.92 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.08 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.6% to $1.95 billion from $1.63 billion last year.



JB Hunt Transport Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $118.14 Mln. vs. $102.70 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.07 vs. $0.92 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.08 -Revenue (Q1): $1.95 Bln vs. $1.63 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX