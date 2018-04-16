

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX) announced Monday it has acquired privately-held nVision Medical Corp. which is focused on women's health.



nVision developed the first and only device cleared by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to collect cells from the fallopian tubes, offering a potential platform for earlier diagnosis of ovarian cancer.



The deal consists of an upfront cash payment of $150 million, and up to an additional $125 million in potential clinical and commercial milestones over four years.



The deal is expected to be immaterial on an adjusted basis in 2018 and 2019, and accretive thereafter through 2020 and less accretive thereafter due to amortization expense and acquisition costs.



