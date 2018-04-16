

COLOGNE (dpa-AFX) - Assicurazioni Generali SpA announced the closing of the sale of its operations both in Panama and Colombia. The final consideration of these two sales is approximately 170 million euros. The operations in Panama were sold to ASSA Compañia de Seguros S.A. while the business in Colombia was sold to Talanx Group.



The Generali Group will still be present in both countries through its Global Business Lines, or more specifically, Generali Employee Benefits, Generali Global Corporate & Commercial and Generali Global Health as well as through its Europ Assistance operations.



