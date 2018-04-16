

16 April 2018



G4S PLC



(the 'Company')



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person discharging managerial responsibilities ('PDMR').



Awards of deferred shares under the Company's annual bonus scheme for the financial year ended 31 December 2017



On 16 April 2018, Mr Sanjay Verma, a person discharging managerial responsibility within the Company ('PDMRs') was awarded 16,665 shares under the Company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017.



The price used to calculate the number of shares awarded was £2.5899 per share; being the average closing price of the company's shares on the three business days following the day on which the Company's 2017 results were announced.



The shares are held in trust and will vest on the third anniversary of the date of this award subject to continued employment with the G4S group. No further performance conditions apply.



Any dividends payable on such shares during the deferral period will be paid to the PDMRs in the form of shares at the time of vesting.



The attached notification, which has been made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail.



1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Sanjay Verma 2. Reason for Notification



a) Position/status Regional President Asia - PDMR b) Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name G4S plc b) LEI



549300L3KWKK8X35QR12 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 25 pence each



GB00B01FL62 b) Nature of the transaction



16,665 deferred shares under the company's annual bonus scheme relating to the 12 month period ending 31 December 2017 with a deemed date of award of 14 March 2018.



c) Price(s) and volume(s)



+--------+---------+ |Price(s)|Volume(s)| +--------+---------+ |Nil |16,665 | +--------+---------+



d) Aggregated Information



Aggregated volume Price



N/A GBP - Pound Sterling



e) Date of the transaction



16 April 2018 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue



Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification:



Celine Barroche Company Secretary



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: G4S plc UK DK via GlobeNewswire



A0B7CYB01FLG6R38



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX