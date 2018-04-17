

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is temporarily suspending production of the Model 3 sedan for the second time in roughly two months. The Model 3 was idled from February 20 to February 24.



The company announced to employees that the pause will be for four to five days, Buzzfeed reported Monday.



'Our Model 3 production plan includes periods of planned downtime in both Fremont and Gigafactory 1. These periods are used to improve automation and systematically address bottlenecks in order to increase production rates. This is not unusual and is in fact common in production ramps like this,' Tesla said.



Tesla had said it produced 9,766 Model 3 cars in the first three months of the year, and 2,020 in the final week of the quarter. After revising earlier production projections, Musk was hoping to produce 2,500 cars a week by the end of the first quarter and 5,000 a week later in the year.



