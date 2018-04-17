

BAD VILBEL (dpa-AFX) - STADA Arzneimittel AG (STDAY.PK, STDAF.PK) announced the changes in the management team. The previous Chief Production and Development Officer, Barthold Piening, is to be followed by Spanish-born Miguel Pagan (53) as Member of the Executive Board for Technical Operations.



The appointment of Barthold Piening as a Member of the Executive Board of STADA has been mutually cancelled with immediate effect. Dr. Piening will leave STADA end of May 2018 in order to pursue new career opportunities.



Miguel Pagan was most recently Head of Global Technical Operations at SANDOZ and Global Head of Solids & Special Tech for overall Novartis. Before that, he was Head of all Operations of SANDOZ in Europe and India and previously Vice President of Americas Operations at Merck (MSD).



In addition, STADA has appointed three new members to its broader management team. Dr. Steffen Wagner (40) is to become Head of Europe effective July 1, 2018. He was most recently Managing Director of Biogen Germany and will take charge of all European markets except for Germany, the United Kingdom and Russia.



STADA also appointed a new Head of Emerging Markets in Carsten Cron. The 47-year-old comes from Pfizer, where he was most recently Country Manager for Morocco, Tunisia and Libya and also Commercial & Business Operations Lead for North Africa and the Middle East. To date, the Head of Europe and Head of Emerging Markets roles have both been fulfilled by CEO Albrecht.



Wolter Kuizinga had newly established this key strategic area of the Company, making important settings of the course while heading it on an interim basis. He is to be succeeded, at the latest from September 1, by the current Vice President Portfolio Management, Dr. Robert Knerr.



As the successor to Knerr in Portfolio Management, STADA has recruited Dr. Stefan Busemann, who is joining the Company from SANDOZ.



