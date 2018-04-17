

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 1.4 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 1.5 percent and down from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.



On a yearly basis, GDP was up 6.8 percent - in line with expectations and down from 6.9 percent in the previous quarter.



The bureau also said that industrial production advanced an annual 6.0 percent in March - also missing forecasts for 6.3 percent and down from 6.2 percent in February.



Retail sales jumped 10.1 percent on year in March, exceeding forecasts for 9.7 percent and up from 9.4 percent in the previous month.



Fixed asset investment climbed an annual 7.5 percent, missing expectations for 7.7 percent and down from 7.9 percent a month earlier.



