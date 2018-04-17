

RUEIL-MALMAISON (dpa-AFX) - Eurovia, the VINCI subsidiary specialising in transport infrastructure and urban development, has signed an agreement to acquire 100% of the shares of Quebec civil engineering contractor TNT group, a subsidiary of Transelec Common Inc.



TNT group employs 430 people, generated revenue of C$170 million or 112 million euros in 2016 and operates large quarry in Laval as well as asphalt concrete plants in Montreal and Laval.



Eurovia operates in the Canadian provinces of Québec, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia. It employs around 2,000 people in Canada, where it generated more than 400 million euros or C$600 million in revenue in 2017.



