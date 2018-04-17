

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - lululemon athletica inc. (LULU) announced the appointment of Patrick Guido as Chief Financial Officer, effective April 30, 2018. Guido will report to lululemon's Chief Operating Officer, Stuart Haselden.



Guido has more than 15 years of experience leading the finance functions of Fortune 500 retail organizations, including VF Corporation. Most recently, during his seven-year tenure at VF Corporation, he served as Treasurer and Vice President of Corporate Development, managing capital allocation strategies, mitigating global financial risk, and executing on multiple strategic initiatives for the company. Previously, Mr. Guido served in roles of increasing responsibilities at The Home Depot, Inc. and Saks Incorporated.



As CFO, Mr. Guido will assume responsibility for the accounting, financial planning & analysis, tax, international finance, investor relations, and treasury functions.



