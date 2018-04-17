

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Tate & Lyle Plc. (TATE.L, TATYY.PK), a provider of ingredients and solutions to the food and beverages industries, Tuesday said it appointed Imran Nawaz to the role of Chief Financial Officer, and to the Board, with effect from August 1. He replaces Nick Hampton, who has been named Chief Executive of the Group, effective April 1, 2018.



Prior to this, Imran Nawaz served Mondelez International as Senior Vice President Finance, Europe, since 2014. Prior to that, during a 16-year career at Mondelez and Kraft Foods, he held various senior financial roles across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.



