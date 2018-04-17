

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dialight plc (DIA.L) reported that the Board continues to expect the Group's results for 2018 to be heavily weighted to second-half reflecting the successful resolution of the operational issues. The Group's interim results for the six months ending 30 June 2018 are expected to be released on 30 July 2018.



The operational issues arose from an incompatibility of the Group's contract manufacturer's internal systems and the needs of the Group's product portfolio. Dialight plc said, since the Group's full year results announcement on 26 February 2018, it has continued to focus on addressing the issues. The Group said, as expected, these actions are yet to yield significant results in the fulfilment of outstanding orders, although it has made progress in service levels of the smaller product lines. Dialight plc said it is confident of an overall significant improvement in its operations over the coming months.



