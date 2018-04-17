

MORRISTOWN (dpa-AFX) - Honeywell (HON) announced it has signed a three-year contract with Deer Jet to enroll 12 aircraft from its Gulfstream fleet into the Honeywell Avionics Protection Plan and another nine aircraft into the Honeywell Mechanical Protection Plan. The Honeywell Avionics Protection Plan (HAPP) is a maintenance service program and protection plan that offers fast and cost-efficient avionics support to business and general aviation operators.



Deer Jet, which is the largest user of HAPP products in mainland China, will become an authorized dealer to sell HAPP to other business jet operators across Asia Pacific. Deer Jet is a Honeywell-authorized avionics dealer and auxiliary power unit mechanical service center - allowing the company to maintain, install and upgrade Honeywell avionics for business aviation operators in Asia Pacific.



