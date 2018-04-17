

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) released earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit came in at $2.84 billion, or $2.87 per share. This compares with $2.17 billion, or $2.23 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.00 billion or $3.04 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.91 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.3% to $55.19 billion from $48.72 billion last year.



Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $3.00 Bln. vs. $2.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $3.04 vs. $2.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.91 -Revenue (Q1): $55.19 Bln vs. $48.72 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $12.40 to $12.65



