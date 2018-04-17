

MINNETONKA (dpa-AFX) - UnitedHealth Group (UNH) announced the company has increased its outlook for 2018 net earnings to a range of $11.70 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings of $12.40 to $12.65 per share. In January, UnitedHealth projected 2018 net earnings in a range of $11.65 to $11.95 per share and adjusted net earnings in the range of $12.30 to $12.60 per share.



The company's first-quarter adjusted net earnings were $3.04 per share, up 28.3% from last year. Revenues of $55.2 billion, were up 13.3%.



